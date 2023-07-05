Republican Gov Calls Special Session To Push Abortion Restrictions

Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds called a special legislative session Wednesday to advance abortion restrictions in the state, according to a press release.

Reynolds’ efforts come after the state Supreme Court failed to reinstate Iowa’s 2018 Fetal Heartbeat Law in mid-June that restricted abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. The court’s inaction “disregards the will of Iowa voters and lawmakers,” said Reynolds, and opens the door for the Republican-held state legislature to pass a similar abortion restriction in the special session, according to a press release.

“Iowans have elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of the unborn and, in doing so, they have voted strongly in support of pro-life principles and against the arbitrary destruction of innocent, defenseless lives,” Reynolds said in a statement. “I believe the pro-life movement is the most important human rights cause of our time. Not only will I continue to fight against the inhumanity of abortion, but I will also remain committed to supporting women in planning for motherhood, promoting fatherhood and parenting, and continuing policies that encourage strong families.”

The special session will be held on July 11 at 8:30 a.m., according to the press release. (RELATED: Iowa Supreme Court Kills Governor’s Bid To Reinstate Six-Week Abortion Ban)

The 2018 heartbeat bill was proposed and signed by Reynolds, but was struck down by a district court in 2019, according to The Associated Press. After Roe v. Wade was overturned last year, and the Iowa Supreme Court declared there is no constitutional right to abortion, the governor has been working to try and get the 2018 ban into effect; the procedure is currently allowed up until the 20th week of gestation.

“These are the most essential building blocks of our society, and they are what will keep the foundation of our state and country strong for generations to come,” said Reynolds.

