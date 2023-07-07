Rep Claims UFOs Could ‘Turn Us Into Charcoal Briquette’ And More In Shocking Interview

Republican Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett told the hosts of “Event Horizon” podcast Sunday that lawmakers need to take unidentified flying objects more seriously, particularly when it comes to their technological capabilities.

Burchett, who serves on the House Oversight Committee and is heavily involved in ongoing UFO hearings, made some startling claims during the episode. “[Alien crafts] can travel light years or at the speeds that we’ve seen defy physics as we know it,” he told the hosts. “They can fly underwater and don’t show a heat trail.”

He added that we humans are “out of our league” and that “we couldn’t fight them off,” even if we wanted to. But thankfully, the fact we haven’t had to fight off any alien invaders is probably a good thing. If they wanted to attack us, they would have already, Burchett noted.

But he did note that government cover-up operations of crashed alien crafts revealed technology that could “turn us into a charcoal briquette.” (RELATED: Recovered Meteorite Could Be Alien Technology, Harvard Astrophysicist Avi Loeb Claims)

In a later interview with the Washington Examiner, Bruchett went on to say that, “we have something that we do not control in our military airspace.” There are intentions to hold more hearings on these issues, but deeper actors within the government appear to not be particularly forthcoming with members of Congress.

Bruchett also touched upon the recent whistleblower revelations from David Charles Grusch, a decorated veteran who recently claimed that the government is illegally holding information about UFOs back from Congress.

“I think he’s telling the truth,” Burchett told the Washington Examiner. “I think there’s a lot that’s going to be out there. I think the interesting thing you’re going to find out, though, is the Pentagon and all of our research institutions, you see them kind of warming up to it. And the reason they are is they’re smelling dollars. And I think there’ll be an effort to discredit him.” (RELATED: UFO Videos Would ‘Harm National Security’ If Released, Navy Claims)

Overall, Burchett argued emphatically throughout his media appearances that there are enough credible witnesses to support the existence of alien life on Earth. And it is just “greed and power” that is stopping government officials from revealing these data to the world.

You can watch his full “Event Horizon” podcast here: