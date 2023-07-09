Jonah Hill’s Ex-Girlfriend Alleges The Actor Was Emotionally Abusive

Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady, took to her Instagram Saturday, alleging the famous actor emotionally abused her while they were dating.

The surf instructor shared multiple screenshots of text messages she alleged were exchanged between herself and Hill over the course of their relationship. A number of them appeared to show him requesting she delete images of her “in a bathing suit surfing or not,” or any with her “ass in a thong.” “This is a warning to all girls,” said one of the texts. “If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear,” she said, in the now-expired story.

Jonah Hill is a G. pic.twitter.com/4AIGtylP1a — Dominican Muslim 🇩🇴 (@wilpujols) July 9, 2023

Brady said she deleted the photos, to which Hill noted it was a “good start” but insisted she didn’t “seem to get” his point. “But it’s not my place to teach you. I’ve made my boundaries clear,” Hill reportedly wrote. “You refuse to let go of some of them and you’ve made that clear and I hope it makes you happy,” he allegedly said.

Another screenshot revealed a text in which Hill reportedly said he was “not the right partner” for Brady if she wanted to continue to surf “with men,” “to model,” “to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit” and “to post sexual pictures.”

“I too struggle with mental health but I do not use it to control like he did to me,” Brady said.

The only reason a man has to tell you no male friendships and no unhealthy female friendships is because you as a woman are unstable and unhealthy. This isn’t emotional abuse. I never trust a person with no lips. That chick has no lips. Jonah Hill did nothing wrong. pic.twitter.com/RwQetwGP7g — Top Girl Keiko, J.D. (@TopGirlKeiko) July 9, 2023

“It’s been a year of healing and growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgment for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit,” Brady said. (RELATED: “I Felt Like My Family Threw Me Away’: Britney Spears Releases Tell-All Audio Clip About Her Conservatorship)

“And I’m sure there’s still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me,” she said.

“I think fame can put people in an echo chamber of viewpoints, which can enable emotionally abusive behavior,” she wrote.

Hill recently welcomed his first child with girlfriend Olivia Miller. Brady delivered a message to the star.

“I hope my ex has a daughter,” she wrote.