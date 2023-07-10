Fox News Announces Trace Gallagher Will Be Bumped Up Hour For Late-Night Show

Fox News announced Monday that Trace Gallagher will be bumped to the 11:00 p.m. time slot beginning July 17 amid a new shakeup.

Gallagher, who currently hosts the midnight hour, will move his “FOX News @ Night” show to the 11:00 p.m. hour that was once held by Greg Gutfeld.

“It worked at midnight, and I think it’s going to be a star at 11,” Gallagher told Fox News Digital.

The network announced June 26 that host Jesse Watters will take over the 8:00 p.m. slot, which was once dominated by Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson. Host Laura Ingraham will take over Watters’ 7:00 p.m. time slot, while Gutfeld takes 10:00 p.m. Sean Hannity will remain in his 9:00 p.m. slot. (RELATED: Tucker Reveals He Was Not Expecting To Be Fired, Says He Was ‘Shocked’)

“Fox News Channel has been America’s destination for news and analysis for more than 21 years and we are thrilled to debut a new lineup,” CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “The unique perspectives of Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld will ensure our viewers have access to unrivaled coverage from our best-in-class team for years to come.”

Fox announced in late April it was parting ways with Carlson just days after the outlet announced it was also parting ways with Dan Bongino.

Carlson has since started hosting his own show on Twitter, prompting a public legal battle between Fox News and the media figure.