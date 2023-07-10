‘The View’ Basically Admits It Was Hunter’s Cocaine

Leave it to the morons over at “The View” to come up with a rationale for cocaine being used at the White House. Ana Navarro, the alleged Republican on “The View,” tweeted that she believes attacks against Joe Biden for Hunter Biden’s drug problems are uncalled for.

Maybe, Joe Biden should’ve passed some of that “unconditional love” to his derelict son who hung his baby mama and daughter out to dry. Lundon Roberts and her daughter got left with minimal child support and a bunch of finger paintings from Hunter Biden.

Wait a second… doesn’t this tweet just inevitably admit that this was Hunter’s cocaine?

Get more stories like this when you subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Michigan Makes Using The Wrong Pronouns A Potential Felony)