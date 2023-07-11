It Just Keeps Getting Laughably Worse! Bud Light Hit Again With A Wave Of Embarrassment After Another Twitter Roasting

Seriously, man … how embarrassing can one company get?

For over three months since its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, beer giant Bud Light has been getting rocked with embarrassment on a daily basis.

For both Bud Light and its umbrella brand Anheuser-Busch, sales have completely tanked. And speaking of that umbrella, it’s been getting slammed with heavy rain as Anheuser-Busch’s stocks have come down as well. And what’s been A-B’s plan in an attempt to get out of their Mulvaney disaster?

To just simply act like nothing ever happened.

Instead of just owning up to their stupidity and issuing an apology to America, Bud Light has been on one heck of a social media campaign on their Twitter, hoping that tweet after tweet after tweet … after tweet … digs them out of the hole. And it’s failing in absolute flying colors.

Like I’m not even joking with you … as soon as Bud Light sends out a tweet, users hop on it like flies on crap just to flick dung of embarrassment at America’s favorite beer the traitorous beer brand.

And it’s happening again, this time with a tweet that reads “the best beer is an open beer” with a GIF of a Bud Light can being opened.

The best beer is an open beer pic.twitter.com/OESFCgVxRv — Bud Light (@budlight) July 10, 2023

Check out the torching:

You are that dreaded junk drawer. https://t.co/Rja83mBk9x — 𝙲 𝙲 ™ (@tophatdiva) July 11, 2023

That depends. If it’s a @budlight, then the best beer is any other beer you can get your hands on. Bud Light turned its back on the working man and embraced a bunch of woke whiners. #boycottbudlight https://t.co/Sc5PJUclne — AWR Hawkins (@AWRHawkins) July 10, 2023

Bud Light Ratios are the king of ratios. https://t.co/tLc4v1ydRf — Kathleen Sherman (@Kathlee26065261) July 10, 2023

Fixed typos: The best beer is an open beer of Modelo! https://t.co/dO41wBivNm — Paracme Jocoserious – a eirenicon tweeter (@verticeses) July 10, 2023

Unless it’s a Bud Light and then it’s garbage. — Sprocket the Cat (@NicholasZeger) July 10, 2023

Open this ratio 👀 — RatioWATCH 👀 (@WatchRatio) July 10, 2023

God … Bud Light is so cringe at this point.

And with where we’re at now, I don’t know how Anheuser-Busch recovers. I know for me, I’ve moved on to Twisted Teas, my wife drinks Truly now and several of my colleagues ditched Bud Light for High Noons — which is another brand I’ve gotten fond of. And my fellow Americans are obviously doing the same thing. Literally every time I go to the grocery store or a shop, their Bud Light (and Budweiser) stock is always full to the maximum. (RELATED: Roasted! Bud Light Tries To Build Excitement On Twitter And The Replies Are Comedic Gold)

Anheuser-Busch’s reign in America is over … as a matter of fact, they should just leave.

BYE!