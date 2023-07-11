Editorial

It Just Keeps Getting Laughably Worse! Bud Light Hit Again With A Wave Of Embarrassment After Another Twitter Roasting

BLOG
A fan holds a Bud Light beer during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 28, 2023 in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

Seriously, man … how embarrassing can one company get?

For over three months since its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, beer giant Bud Light has been getting rocked with embarrassment on a daily basis.

For both Bud Light and its umbrella brand Anheuser-Busch, sales have completely tanked. And speaking of that umbrella, it’s been getting slammed with heavy rain as Anheuser-Busch’s stocks have come down as well. And what’s been A-B’s plan in an attempt to get out of their Mulvaney disaster?

To just simply act like nothing ever happened.

Instead of just owning up to their stupidity and issuing an apology to America, Bud Light has been on one heck of a social media campaign on their Twitter, hoping that tweet after tweet after tweet … after tweet … digs them out of the hole. And it’s failing in absolute flying colors.

Like I’m not even joking with you … as soon as Bud Light sends out a tweet, users hop on it like flies on crap just to flick dung of embarrassment at America’s favorite beer the traitorous beer brand.

And it’s happening again, this time with a tweet that reads “the best beer is an open beer” with a GIF of a Bud Light can being opened.

Check out the torching:

God … Bud Light is so cringe at this point.

And with where we’re at now, I don’t know how Anheuser-Busch recovers. I know for me, I’ve moved on to Twisted Teas, my wife drinks Truly now and several of my colleagues ditched Bud Light for High Noons — which is another brand I’ve gotten fond of. And my fellow Americans are obviously doing the same thing. Literally every time I go to the grocery store or a shop, their Bud Light (and Budweiser) stock is always full to the maximum. (RELATED: Roasted! Bud Light Tries To Build Excitement On Twitter And The Replies Are Comedic Gold)

Anheuser-Busch’s reign in America is over … as a matter of fact, they should just leave.

BYE!