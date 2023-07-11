Morgan Wallen Reacts To Concert-Goer Who Threw Boot At Him On Stage

A video shared Saturday on TikTok showed the moment some idiot threw a boot at Morgan Wallen while he performed on stage in St. Louis.

The video was taken Friday night while Wallen performed for the massive crowd at Busch Stadium for his latest world tour, according to The Messenger. Footage of the incident was shared on TikTok, showing the moment the sparkly boot slammed into Wallen’s chest.

It looks like someone removed their extremely tacky sparkly cowboy boot and launched it at the singer from a pretty close proximity. Wallen was in the middle of signing his autograph on cowboy hats and other stuff in the crowd when the boot hit him. He waited until he was done helping his real fans, then set about dealing with the boot.

Without saying a word, he picked up the godless piece of pretend fashion and hurled it offstage. Whoever it was that threw it ain’t gonna be his Cinderella, as the look on Wallen’s face was pretty pissed if you ask me. But he went right back to signing autographs and supporting his real fans. (RELATED: Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Stops Concert To Kick Out Fighting Fans)

Wallen is one of many performers who has had to deal with people throwing stuff at them on stage recently. How weird and stupid do you have to be to spend that much money to see Wallen live, only to do something this disrespectful? Is this really where we’re at as a civilization?

Do better, America.