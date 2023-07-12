Kenny Rogers’ Widow Speaks Out For First Time After His Death, Reveals Details About His Final Day

Kenny Rogers’ widow, Wanda Rogers, broke her silence and spoke out about the legendary artist’s last day and the way her life has changed since his passing.

Wanda reminisced about the times the country legend would take their twins sons out for “Super Saturday,” which involved an indulgence of McDonald’s breakfast, a car wash and a visit to Chuck E. Cheese, according to People. She holds the memories near and dear to her heart and attempts to find her footing while raising their now 19-year-old boys on her own.

“I miss his love, his support. I miss his touch. I miss everything about him,” she said in an interview with People.

Kenny Rogers’ Widow Wanda Opens Up for the First Time After Losing Singer: ‘I Miss Everything About Him’ (Exclusive) https://t.co/bZoLPCBLyn — People (@people) July 12, 2023

Wanda recalled the details of the last day she spent with Kenny before he died in their home. She revealed it was spent together at home, watching movies and eating Kenny’s favorite dish — vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce, the outlet noted. She had written in her journal and finds herself re-reading those entries as a way of preserving the details of her last day with the man she spent nearly 30 years of her life with.

“I still get choked up reading it, but it does give me happiness that it was a day full of ice cream and movies,” she told People.

“With him passing away at home, you don’t know how it affects kids,” she said.

“And Justin said the next morning, ‘Mom, one thing about dad passing away at home…’ And I thought, ‘Uh-oh.’ And he said, ‘His sweet spirit will be here forever.’ And I was like, ‘High five to that. Yes, absolutely it will,'” she said.

Wanda spoke of what type of man Kenny was when he was off the stage and out of the spotlight.

“You would think Kenny was the most average guy. He was never pretentious, and he sort of taught [the boys] that,” she said.

“He never needed any special attention,” she told People.

Wanda curated an album of some of Kenny’s deeply personal, unreleased songs, called “Life is Like a Song,” which includes tracks recorded between 2008-2011.

“I want to make sure his legacy grows and stays alive,” she said.

“I think Kenny would be beyond happy and proud of the album. Kenny’s whole thing was he always wanted to say in a song what every man wanted to say and every woman wanted to hear. I think this would fall right into that category,” she said to People. (RELATED: The Fate Of Aretha Franklin’s Estate Settled By Handwritten Will Found In Sofa)

Although Kenny has passed, she still feels he is with her in spirit.

“There are little red birds around our house, and we can be talking about Kenny and one will land right on the balcony looking in the window. Everywhere we go, it’s red birds,” Wanda said.