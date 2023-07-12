‘Seek Services At A Local Pet Groomer’: Salon Says It Won’t Serve Transgender People

A salon in Traverse City, Michigan, is drawing criticism for reportedly saying it would not service transgender and “queer” customers in since-deleted Facebook posts.

The owner of Studio 8 Hair Lab reportedly wrote that transgender people, “are not welcome at this salon.”

“Should you request to have a particular pronoun used please note we may simply refer to you as ‘hey you,’ regardless of MI HB 4744.” (RELATED: Subpoena Of Transgender Health Group’s Documents Postponed Until 2024 Amid Stonewalling Transparency Efforts)

HB 4744 is a bill that classifies as a hate crime subject to five years in prison and a $10,00 fine for making people feel “threatened” due to their gender identity. Critics say the bill could end up criminalizing people for not using a transgender person’s “preferred pronouns.”

“This is America; free speech,” the post continued. “This small business has the right to refuse services. We are not bound to any oaths as realtors are regarding discrimination.”

Traverse City hair salon says it won’t serve transgender community https://t.co/X6VOFHG6pu — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) July 12, 2023

“Studio 8 Hair Lab’s recent comments comparing members of the queer community to animals are not welcomed in Traverse City, Period,” LGBTQ organization Polestar in Traverse City said in response to the post. “Hate has shown time and time again to be a losing business strategy and we must not allow this blight to take root in our town. Statements like the one from Studio 8 undermine the hard work that has been put in to make Traverse City the absolute best that it can be.”

An attorney for the ACLU of Michigan told MLive that the salon withholding services may not fall under protections recently affirmed by the Supreme Court in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis. The court protected religiously motivated creative speech on First Amendment grounds in the case.

“We don’t believe that she falls under that exemption,” Jay Kaplan, the attorney, said. “That applies to (careers) like speech writers or muralists, where they’re conveying a certain message with their product. Very few customers are going to come to somebody who says, ‘No, I don’t care what (haircut) you want.’ That’s not the way she’d operate.”