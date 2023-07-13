Video Shows Tornado Touching Down Near Chicago Airport, Forcing Travelers To Seek Shelter

Tornadoes forced thousands of travelers to take shelter on the ground floor of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday evening.

Local news reporter Hannah Follman captured the harrowing ordeal, showing scores of passengers and personnel huddled together in an underground hallway after a tornado formed over the airport, prompting one social media user to remark, “This is my hell, I think.”

Current look at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Shelter in place for several tornadoes! Stay safe out there🤍 pic.twitter.com/Tb8cCEd1uY — Hannah Follman (@HannahFollmanTV) July 13, 2023