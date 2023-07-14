Gutfeld Mocks Geraldo For Spilling Tea About Their ‘Toxic Relationship’

Fox News star Greg Gutfeld mocked former Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera after the latter blamed his firing on a “toxic relationship” with him.

Gutfeld played a segment of Rivera on “The View” rehashing his firing from the network’s top rated program “The Five” over his “toxic relationship” with Gutfeld, whom he did not mention by name.

“No, no, no, poor thing,” Gutfeld said in response. “In lieu of flowers, we set up a GoFundMe page to get him a barber. But I credit you with finally finding a guest with a bigger mustache than their panelists. They’re a hairy bunch.”

Rivera and Gutfeld repeatedly got into personal spats on “The Five.” In May 2022, Rivera called Gutfeld an “insulting punk” during a fiery argument about abortion, prompting Gutfeld to say Rivera was “making a fool” of himself.

In Sept. 2021, Rivera accused Gutfeld of blaming Haitian migrants for violent crime during a segment of “The Five.” Gutfeld ordered Rivera to let him finish his thought because he allows him to talk “for God knows how long,” and told Rivera he was completely misreading his remark. (RELATED: ‘I’m Very Upset About It’: Geraldo Rivera Goes Ballistic Over DOJ Indicting Trump)

During his appearance on “The View,” Rivera said the network and “The Five” panelists always “favored” Gutfeld over him.

“I thought it was very unfair that I was not judged objectively in our disputes, but rather he [Gutfeld] was favored and I was the one, I was this suspended three times, my appearances, I had two- three appearances scheduled weekly, then biweekly, then monthly then they kind of disappeared. They were canceled on the last day right before I was supposed to go on. So I was really ticked off.”

Two Fox News executives informed Rivera of his firing from “The Five” in June, but told him he could participate in the network’s other programs. The 80-year-old decided to leave the network entirely over the firing after being employed there for 23 years.