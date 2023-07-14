‘Why Is Mexico Less Of A Threat Than Russia?’: Tucker Presses Tim Scott On Holding Mexico Accountable Over Fentanyl

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson pressed Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott on holding Mexico accountable over the U.S. fentanyl crisis during an interview Friday at The Family Leadership Summit.

Carlson questioned why American leaders are quick to condemn Russia, but not also Mexico, despite Americans dying from fentanyl and other deadly drugs flowing across the U.S.-Mexico border by cartel operations.

“It’s just interesting, because all the measures are relative,” Carlson began. “So, Russia’s bad, Russia’s a threat, Putin is evil, got it. But, the total body count from Russia in the United States is right around zero. I don’t know anyone who has been killed by Russia. I know people personally who have been killed by Mexico. The government of Mexico allows fentanyl to be made in its country and come over our border. Remittance from Mexico is a huge part of their economy, the Mexican government is party to the murder of hundreds of thousands of Americans. So, why is Mexico less of a threat than Russia?”

“Okay, so, I think we can walk and chew gum at the same time” Scott answered.

“Right, but, no Americans killed by Russia but hundreds of thousands killed by Mexico, but, Mexico’s our ally and Russia is our enemy? How does that work?” Carlson asked. (RELATED: Mother Of Two Sons Killed By Fentanyl Breaks Down During Emotional Testimony)

“The legislation that I have sponsored and would sign as President of the United States freezes the assets of the Mexican cartels, targets Mexican cartels and hopefully eliminates the flow of fentanyl because I do agree with you that 70,000 American losing their lives on an annual basis is an existential threat to America that we can solve,” the South Carolina senator said.

Carlson suggested the U.S. should impose tariffs on the Mexican government and “tank” their economy until they stop allowing fentanyl to kill Americans. Scott said “every tool available” should be used, without exceptions, to stop the flow of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic drug that is up to 50 times more powerful than heroin and is the leading source of drug deaths in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over 150 people die from fentanyl overdoses on a daily basis.