Whose cocaine was found in the West Wing of the White House? The Daily Caller’s “Man vs Street” is set to find out.

Did Hunter Biden bring in the powdery drug? Or maybe Jill Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris? Watch the Daily Caller’s Joel Gibbons get answers on who people on the streets of Washington D.C. think the cocaine belongs to below. (RELATED: ‘They Got Their Genital Out’: Watch The Chaos Unfold At DC Pride Fest)