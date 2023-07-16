Disney Replaces Snow White’s Seven Dwarfs With ‘Magical Creatures’: REPORT

Disney has replaced Snow White’s seven dwarfs with ‘magical creatures’ in its live-action remake of the famous fairytale film from 1937, according to the New York Post.

Disney strikes again… Snow White is Hispanic and the 7 Dwarfs include 6 full-grown adults pic.twitter.com/cKLkFCuiKT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 14, 2023

The politically correct characters accompanying Snow White, played by Hispanic actress Rachel Zegler, were pictured walking behind the princess in Bedfordshire, England during filming. They wore bright colors as they traversed through the grass. (RELATED: Disney Looks To Toss Second Lawsuit In On-Going DeSantis Feud)

There will also be no Prince Charming to save Snow White in the modernized version of the movie. The revised story is set to focus on the empowered princess following her dreams of becoming a leader.

There has been intense backlash against the changes revealed in the remake of the 1937 film.

“Snow White and the seven diversity hires,” one Twitter user wrote, mocking the movie.

“#GoWokeGoBroke,” another Twitter user wrote.

Before it was revealed that the seven dwarfs would instead be ‘magical creatures,’ Peter Dinklage, an actor with a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, criticized the remake in January 2022 for including a Latina lead but still problematically portraying the disability, according to NPR.

“Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me,” Dinklage said on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast. “You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that fucking backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the fuck are you doing, man?”

“Snow White” is set to hit theaters March 22, 2024.