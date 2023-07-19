‘Well, That Is True’: Dem Congressman’s Attempt To Disprove Joe Biden Allegations Backfires

Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman misfired in his attempt to debunk an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblower’s allegations that Hunter and Joe Biden worked together on foreign business dealings.

Goldman told IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley on Wednesday that his testimony did not imply Joe Biden’s involvement in business dealings with his son. He read Shapley’s testimony and then immediately backtracked on his attempt. (RELATED: Democrats Try To Hijack IRS Whistleblower Hearing To Make It About Donald Trump)

YIKES: Rep. Dan Goldman was trying to prove that Joe Biden was not implicated in the IRS Whistleblowers’ allegations, but instead accidentally showed that Joe Biden did discuss foreign business dealings with his son Hunter. pic.twitter.com/6nyEhfm36G — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2023

“And you testified that Hunter told his dad, according to Rob Walker, quote, ‘I maybe trying to start a company or try to do something with these guys,'” Goldman said. “Now let me ask you something — that doesn’t sound much like Joe Biden was involved in whatever Hunter Biden was doing with the CEFC if Hunter Biden is telling him that he’s trying to do business with them, does it?”

Shapley told Goldman that the quote reveals that Hunter informed his father of his business plans.

“No but it does show that he told his father he was trying to do business,” Shapley said.

“Well, that is true. Hunter Biden does try to do business. That’s correct,” Goldman said before accusing Shapley of having “no direct evidence connecting Joe Biden to any of Hunter Biden’s business deals.”

Shapley is one of two whistleblowers who testified before the House Oversight Committee that the Justice Department politicized the investigation into Hunter Biden.