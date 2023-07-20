‘They Prefer Compliant Puppets’: Vivek Ramaswamy Shreds Democrats For Attempting To Censor RFK Jr

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy visited “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Thursday to discuss the Democrats’ attempted censorship of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Ramaswamy slammed the Democrats for voting to censor RFK Jr. over his alleged antisemitic comments. RFK Jr. was recorded at an event alleging that the COVID-19 vaccine was engineered to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people at the expense of other ethnic groups, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: The Democrats’ Gameplan To Take Down RFK Jr.)

Ramaswamy praised RFK Jr. for his “willingness to speak truths” that Democrats are apparently not receptive to.

“They prefer compliant puppets of the managerial class like Joe Biden, like John Fetterman, as you noted, to somebody that’s actually going to challenge their orthodoxy,” Ramaswamy said.

The presidential candidate said that the Democrats have lost their way on free speech. He added that he called RFK Jr. on Wednesday to lift his spirits and encourage him to continue speaking his mind.

“I respect his willingness to speak hard truths. That’s what I’m doing in the Republican primary as well, and I think our country is going to be at its best when both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party are the best versions of themselves,” Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy claimed that school lockdowns would have never occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic if unfettered free speech had been allowed in society. He also asserted that the lab leak theory for COVID-19 would not have been censored with true free speech. He added that the Democrats use censorship as a tool to expand their power, and that they will use it again in the next “emergency circumstance.”