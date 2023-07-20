Democrats Did Everything They Could To Censor RFK Jr. During Hearing On Censorship

Democrats voted to censor Robert F. Kennedy Jr., during a Thursday hearing focusing on censorship.

RFK Jr. and others are testifying before the House Weaponization of the Federal Government Committee about censorship at the hands of the federal government. RFK Jr. said defended himself against recent accusations that he is anti-Semitic during his opening statement, along with highlighting the importance of free speech and claiming he was censored by the Trump administration.

Democratic Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, however, raised a motion to remove RFK Jr., from the hearing over his recent comments, prompting a roll call on the motion.

“Point of order: is it the custom of this committee to censor viewpoints that we disagree with from witnesses?” Louisiana Republican Rep. Mike Johnson asked.

“That’s not a point of order,” Jordan said.

A roll call vote was then taken, with Republicans voting “yes” to table the motion.

“Yes to not censor,” Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie said.

WATCH:

Democratic reps. Stephen Lynch (MA), Linda Sanchez (CA), John Garamendi (CA), Sylvia Garcia (TX) and Stacey Plaskett (VI) were among the Democrats to vote “no.”

“No to allowing a witness to degrade–” Schultz said before Jordan cut in and said, “This is not speech time.”

“–and violate the rules and not have his testimony and degradation amplified.” (RELATED: ‘Cut Him Off Or Censor Him Some More!’: Jim Jordan, Stacey Plaskett Go Head To Head During Censorship Hearing)

“No to the Soviet Polit Bureau,” Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly said.

“No to hate speech!” New York Rep. Daniel Goldman said.

The motion to censor RFK Jr. ultimately failed.