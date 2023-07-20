Republican Rep Calls Out Dem Stacey Plaskett For Ties To Epstein

Republican Florida Rep. Kat Cammack called out Democratic Virgin Islands Rep. Stacey Plaskett for her ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein during a Thursday hearing.

The House Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hosted Robert F. Kennedy Jr., amongst others to discuss censorship at the hands of the federal government.

Cammack questioned witness Maya Wiley about recent comments made by Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who stated that she has been “fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state.”

“Yes or no, do you believe that statement to be anti-Semitic?” Cammack asked.

“I believe that there is a distinction between any conversation about a government versus a group of people,” Wiley said.

“So, do you believe that each of my Democratic colleagues should publicly denounce her comments and not continue to give her a platform to make statements like Israel is a racist nation? Because essentially that is what is happening here,” Cammack said. “We are one 100% trying to censor one gentleman because one side doesn’t agree with his comments, so in a weaponization hearing about censorship, the left is trying to censor, which I think is absolutely crazy.”

WATCH:

“I have to bring this up and, since the door was opened, I am deeply concerned about the fact that there were FEC reports brought up,” Cammack continued. “Mr. Kennedy, you acknowledge that you don’t know where those came from. You said that you have no affiliation with those, that PAC that Super PAC, I believe, the ranking member said she was deeply concerned about the affiliation and we seem to have a guilty by-association thing going on here and so, I just have to state for the record that I myself am deeply concerned about the affiliation of the convicted sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, of which the ranking member took campaign donation money from so I think that’s the beauty of the First Amendment is that we have a right to say what we want to say, but we also have the right to be offended, so I just wanted to point that out, glass houses and all.”

Cammack referenced Plaskett’s comments in which she said that a Super PAC that has donated to RFK Jr., is “run by” a man associated with other Super PACs that support other Republican candidates. Plaskett then tried to tie it back to Russian election interference, with RFK Jr. denying any knowledge of the PAC or the donations.

Plaskett, for her part, asked for Epstein to attend a fundraising event for her campaign back in 2018, while an associate of Epstein’s asked the sex offender to donate to Plaskett. (RELATED: US Virgin Islands Gave Jeffrey Epstein $300 Million In Tax Incentives, JPMorgan Filing Says)

Plaskett later said she regrets “accepting that campaign contribution, but at the time I was unaware that my campaign had received it.”

An email unearthed in court filings however shows Plaskett instructed Epstein association Lesley Groff to invite Epstein to her 2018 fundraising event.