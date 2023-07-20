White House Blames Russia, COVID For Why ‘Bidenomics’ Is Not ‘Resonating’ With Americans

The White House said Russia and the COVID-19 pandemic are some of the reasons why President Joe Biden’s economic policies are not “resonating” with the American people.

The president has shifted to calling his economic policies “Bidenomics,” which the administration defines as “his vision for growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top-down.” He has touted “Bidenomics” in speeches across the country, and the White House has spoken about his economic vision at press briefings and press releases. (RELATED: Biden Blames The Press For Coining ‘Bidenomics’)

Despite the increased focus on the economy, polls show that Biden’s economic approval remains underwater, hovering at 37%.

“Why do you suppose his economic message, what he’s done during the course of his time in office, has not resonated with the American public?” a reporter asked White House deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton on Thursday en route to Biden’s remarks about “Bidenomics” in Pennsylvania.

“When you look at things like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, when you look at the Inflation Reduction Act, when you look at the CHIPs and Science Act, these are all important accomplishments that have large majorities, large bipartisan majorities of support from the American people,” Dalton began.

She then pivoted to speaking about the impact that Russia’s war on Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic had on the U.S. economy.

“The president came into office on the heels, on the tail end of a pandemic. You know, obviously, we saw the global impact on inflation Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine had. Certainly, the American people felt that,” Dalton said.

“Even though we’ve seen tremendous economic gains across the last couple of years. Record low inflation, record low unemployment, matched with rising wages… It’s still going to take a minute for Americans to feel the full impact of that,” she added.