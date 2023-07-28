Biden Avoids Press As Hunter’s Legal Issues Mount

President Joe Biden has avoided all questions about Hunter Biden in the recent days surrounding his son’s court appearance, ducking the press on numerous occasions.

The president either avoided public appearances, stayed silent during shouted questions or walked away from inquisitive reporters.

On Friday, Biden departed for Maine and had two opportunities — before boarding Marine One and before boarding Air Force One — to answer questions about his son. He walked away both times.

The president had no public events scheduled on Monday or Wednesday — the day Hunter Biden attempted to enter into a plea agreement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) but pleaded guilty after the deal fell through.

On Thursday, the president met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni but did not host a joint press conference after their meeting, like he has done with other world leaders during his administration. Biden has held press conferences with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the lack of a presser was due to “diplomatic conversations.”

Numerous reporters asked Jean-Pierre why Biden, unlike former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, was not holding a press conference with the Italian leader. (RELATED: Joe Biden Would Not Pardon Hunter, Karine Jean-Pierre Says)

“Nope, nothing different here. Again, when we do these bilateral visits, it’s usually between — there’s a diplomatic conversation that happens with our folks here and the — and the visiting — the visiting country. And a decision is made on if there is a two-plus-two or how that country wants to move forward in communicating with the press,” Jean-Pierre responded.

Reporters did have an opportunity to yell questions at Biden after his remarks with Meloni, but he stayed silent and smiled instead of answering.

The president also did not take questions on Tuesday after delivering remarks on mental health.

On Thursday, he exited the stage in the South Court Auditorium to avoid questions after speaking about protecting communities from extreme heat.