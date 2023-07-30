‘Keep This Respectful!’: CNN Host Scolds Contributor Who Calls Hunter ‘Scumbag’

CNN’s Kasie Hunt scolded Republican CNN analyst Scott Jennings Sunday after he seemingly likened Hunter Biden to a “scumbag” while discussing his love child Navy Roberts.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden publicly acknowledged Navy’s existence for the first time in a statement issued to People Magazine, saying “Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

“Why did it take them so long?” Hunt asked of the Biden’s decision to recognize Navy.

“Well, two things. First of all, I respect you as a journalist for having to ask the question, but it is a very gross and uncomfortable subject to talk about as it is,” former senior Biden aide Michael LaRosa said. (RELATED: Asa Hutchinson Mocks Biden Over Acknowledging Grandchild, Promises To Be ‘Pro-Life’ President)

“Well, let’s not call a little girl gross,” Hunt shot back.

“No, no, no, no, no, no. I’m talking about the inter-sanctum of a family and the privacy of what goes on in a family. And you’re right. That little girl, she should not be weaponized by the Republicans who are down there in Arkansas with conservative lawyers and conservative PR people and posting on their Instagram. They shouldn’t be weaponizing her,” LaRosa said. “And everybody is welcome to make their own personal judgments on the Biden. But it is it is frankly, they are family. They are family. A real family with real feelings, with real struggles and challenges. Like every family. And I guarantee you that the more that the Republicans make this an issue, it will not work. Voters appreciate, voters relate to having struggles in their own families. They root for people with vulnerabilities. They root for people who understand and relate to them. And, you know, ultimately, the Bidens’ are real family, just like everyone else.”

“Sure. But Scott Jennings, the president has made being a family man a central part of his political identity,” Hunt said.

“It’s not Republicans, with all due respect, who made Hunter Biden into a complete scumbag on this and other issues, ignoring his own daughter. For four years and the president of United States hanging up a stocking for the dog? And not for his seventh grandchild?” Jennings said, prompting pushback from Hunt.

“Look, we can also have sympathy for people who are struggling with addiction. Let’s keep this conversation respectful!”

“I totally agree. And you know where I’m from a lot of families deal with addiction and you know who ends up picking up the pieces? The grandparents. And in this case, the grandparents would not acknowledge this little girl. It is offensive. But the bottom line is –”

“But they have now,” Hunt said.

“Oh, what a hero! The polling must have been brutal! The polling must have been brutal!”

“No one’s ever questioned the heart and integrity of Joe Biden as a family man and as a human being, and the pain and suffering and loss that that man has been through, including the struggles he deals with,” LaRosa chimed in.