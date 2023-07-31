‘Doomsday’ Mom Lori Vallow Daybell Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murdering Her Two Children

“Doomsday” mom Lori Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison on Monday after being found guilty of murdering her two children and conspiring to kill her ex-boyfriend’s wife, according to reports.

In May, Vallow was found guilty of murdering her two children Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan and scheming to murder her former boyfriend’s wife, Tammy, the New York Post reported. Vallow received the maximum sentence for each count, five additional years without parole, and five more years with the possibility of parole. She denied the allegations while pleading to Jesus while making remarks to the court. (RELATED: Alex Murdaugh Found Guilty Of Murder)

“Jesus knows me and Jesus understands me. I mourn with all of you who mourn my children and Tammy,” Vallow said, the outlet reported. “Jesus Christ knows the truth of what happened here. Jesus Christ knows that no one was murdered in this case. Accidental deaths happen. Suicides happen. Fatal side effects from medications happen.”

Vallow told the court she communicated with Jesus, the outlet reported.

“I have had many communications with Jesus Christ, the savior of this world,” she said, the New York Post reported. “Because of these communications, I know for a fact that my children are happy and busy in the spirit world … [B]ecause of … communications with my friend Tammy Daybell, I know that she is also very happy and extremely busy.”

Idaho District Judge Steven Boyce tore into Vallow before issuing the sentences.

“You had so many other options — you could have gotten divorced. You could have found someone to take care of those kids,” he told her, according to the New York Post. “You killed those children to remove them as obstacles and profit financially. You justified all this to go down a bizarre religious rabbit hole and clearly you are still there.”

“I don’t think you have any remorse for the effort and heartache you caused,” he added.

He added that the murders were “the most shocking thing — a mother killed her own children and you simply have no remorse for it — even sitting here today, there’s no remorse for what you did.”