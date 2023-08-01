REPORT: Jennifer Aniston Upset With ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Over Her Father’s Death

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly upset with the way the soap opera “Days Of Our Lives” allegedly plans to portray the on-screen death of her late father’s character.

Her dad, long-time “Days of Our Lives” star, John Aniston, passed away in November at the age of 89. He played the role of Victor Kiriakis on the famous soap opera from 1985 right up to the time of his death. Producers of the show have opted to handle John’s passing by killing off Kiriakis in a plane crash, Daily Mail reported Monday, and that seemingly isn’t sitting well with Aniston, who has always been open about her fear of flying.

John Aniston, Days of Our Lives actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, has passed away at the age of 89. 💔 pic.twitter.com/8J4dSD4KF0 — E! News (@enews) November 14, 2022

A source close to the situation told Daily Mail that Aniston is still grieving the loss of her father and is very upset over the method that will allegedly be used to kill off her father’s character, due to her hatred of planes. She is reportedly disappointed with the show’s decision.

“Jennifer hates to fly so this has rubbed her the wrong way but what can she do? They have to explain Victor’s death on the show,” the source told the outlet.

“The funeral show is expected to air sometime late August, early September,” the source continued, according to Daily Mail.

The “Friends” star was estranged from her father for a portion of her life, but had reportedly reconciled with him and was on good terms with him at the time of his death. She had a strained relationship with her mother, Nancy Dow, up until Dow’s passing in 2016, according to Daily Mail.

Aniston has surrounded herself with a close-knit circle of friends and family while she mourns her father’s death, the outlet reported. She has been grieving his loss for nine months and has reportedly had a very difficult time processing the situation. One of Aniston’s biggest sources of support has been her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, who has stepped in and become a solid source of comfort for the famous actress, according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: Decades Later, Fans Spot Obvious Mishap With Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Friends’ Character)

He has been “calling her almost every day to console her,” the outlet reported, citing insiders. John’s co-stars have also opened their homes to Aniston in a show of support.