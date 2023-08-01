World Economic Forum Removes Vivek Ramaswamy’s Name From ‘Young Global Leader’ List After Lawsuit

The World Economic Forum (WEF) removed Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy from a list of global leaders Tuesday following a lawsuit.

Ramaswamy announced the removal in a post on Twitter Tuesday, sharing a photograph of a letter from the WEF’s legal team in a second tweet in which the organization apologized for the “mistake.” Ramaswamy initially was listed as a Young Global Leader in March 2021 by the WEF, but rejected the designation and filed suit in April to have his name removed. (RELATED: Vivek Ramaswamy Weighs In On Whether He’d Take A Trump Cabinet Post)

I’ve been the leading opponent in America of the World Economic Forum’s agenda, through two books & my most recent company Strive which finally put BlackRock & the ESG movement on their back foot. Two years ago, WEF tried to throw false bait by naming me a “Young Global Leader”… pic.twitter.com/wRVhLc3x9B — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 1, 2023

“I’ve been the leading opponent in America of the World Economic Forum’s agenda, through two books & my most recent company Strive which finally put BlackRock & the ESG movement on their back foot,” Ramaswamy tweeted. “Two years ago, WEF tried to throw false bait by naming me a ‘Young Global Leader’ when I explicitly rejected their ridiculous award. They repeatedly failed to remove my name despite escalating demands. So I sued them. And we just succeeded.”

Ramaswamy has been a critic of using Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria in investing. He co-founded Strive Asset Management in May 2022 with PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel to counter firms like BlackRock, which support the use of ESG criteria.

“They met all of my demands in the lawsuit: public apology & disavowal and a commitment to never name someone again without their explicit permission,” Ramaswamy continued. “I will direct my financial damages in the settlement to the America First Policy Institute @A1Policy which I have proudly supported in the past because it stands for *American* interests against the WEF agenda. The Great Uprising will defeat the Great Reset – just like we did in 1776.”

Ramaswamy is currently third in the Real Clear Politics average of polls, drawing 5% of support.

