Feds Execute Search Warrant On Vince McMahon

Federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant against World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Executive Chairman Vince McMahon last month, as well as serving him with a federal grand jury subpoena, according to the sports entertainment giant.

The move from the feds is a ratcheting up of the continuing investigation into claims against McMahon that have him reportedly paying millions of dollars to different women over the years amid sexual misconduct allegations.

It was also revealed Wednesday by WWE that McMahon “went on medical leave after undergoing major spinal surgery.”

As of July 21, McMahon will “remain on medical leave until further notice but will remain Executive Chairman” of WWE, according to the company’s quarterly report that was sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In a comment to CNBC, WWE believes the subpoena and search warrant are “a continuation of the investigation that commenced last summer. WWE has cooperated throughout and fully understands and respects the government’s need for a complete process.”

"I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so. I am confident that the government's investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing," McMahon said in a separate statement to CNBC.

WWE merged with rival UFC in April to form a new publicly traded company owned by Endeavor Group.

The wrestling giant said Wednesday that both they and Endeavor expect the deal to be finalized in 2023’s second half.