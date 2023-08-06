‘Literally Staying Inside An Oven’: Couple Married Over 50 Years Found Dead After Air Conditioning Fails

Amid a devastating heat wave, an elderly Texas couple and their pet dog were found dead inside their home June 16 after spending days without air conditioning.

According to their daughter, Roxana Floods, Romana and Monway Ison’s mobile home in Baytown initially experienced a malfunction in its air conditioning system June 12, ABC 13 News reported.

They were “literally staying inside an oven,” Floods stated.

However, the couple was reportedly financially unable to get the unit repaired and apparently opted to keep this matter to themselves while they worked to secure a loan, Floods said. One of their neighbors, Eddie Phillips, reportedly offered to host Ramona and Monway in his home while they sorted things out, per the outlet.

Floods claimed her parents “never had to spend the day apart,” and may have been hesitant to leave their home due to her father’s mobility issues.

Their granddaughter, Alexandra Seeser, believes they declined Phillips’ offer to host because “they felt that they may have been a burden,” per ABC 13. When Phillips insisted on providing a portable air-conditioning unit instead, “they wouldn’t take it,” he told reporters.

The couple, who had grown accustomed to the heat throughout their lives, likely “thought that it would be ok,” Floods claimed. (RELATED: Two Hikers Found Dead In Valley Of Fire, Possibly From Record-High Heat)

Ultimately, Phillips grew concerned when he did not see the pair on their typical morning walk and went to “go check on them,” he said. Phillips told ABC 13 reporters he proceeded to alert the authorities after the couple had not responded to his repeated knocks.

The great-grandparents, approaching their 52nd wedding anniversary, were pronounced dead on the scene by a medical examiner shortly after, the outlet noted. A technician the couple had scheduled to repair the air conditioning reportedly arrived as the medical examiner was making the determination, according to the outlet.

Floods told the outlet that their family is devastated, and reiterated that this heat is “not a joke.”

Records indicate this incident was among at least seven heat-related fatalities in Harris County since June, per ABC 13.