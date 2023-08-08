Former Teacher Who Had ‘Kill List’ Of Students, Staff Sentenced To Less Than 3 Years Probation

A former Indiana teacher who was caught with a “kill list” of students and staff was sentenced on Monday to two-and-a-half years probation.

Angelica Carrasquillo, 25, pleaded guilty Friday to an intimidation charge, according to court records and 13 WTHR.

In October, Carrasquillo reportedly told a student about her “kill list,” in which she threatened to kill herself, students and staff members at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago, Indiana, where she taught fifth grade, per the outlet. (RELATED: Indiana Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Creating ‘Kill List’ Of Students And Staff)

After school officials learned about Carrasquillo’s threat, she was confronted and escorted from the building, the Diocese of Gary told parents in a message, via 13 WTHR.

Carrasquillo was charged with intimidation in a threat “to commit a forcible felony,” court records reported. While Indiana police officers responded to the threat on Oct. 12, she was not taken into custody until the next day, 13 WTHR noted. The teacher told officials she made the threats because she was “having trouble with my mental health, and sometimes the kids do not listen in the classroom,” per the outlet.

The threats were made known when a student was overheard saying, “I heard Ms. Carrasquillo wants to kill herself and has a list,” the outlet reported.

The student also said that Carrasquillo told him that he was on the list. She also said she was “joking about it all,” court records stated, according to the outlet.

If she completes probation, she will be able to petition to reduce her conviction to a misdemeanor, 13 WTHR reported.