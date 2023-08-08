JPMorgan Reportedly Held A ‘Gender Reveal Party’ For A Computer Software

JPMorgan reportedly wanted to have a “gender reveal” party for a software program they call “Casey.”

JPMorgan reportedly gave Casey “they/them” pronouns, and the software was revealed to be gender fluid. This wasn’t a tongue-in-cheek thing, either. The party was reportedly scheduled for April 1st, but then the organizers realized people might think it was a joke, so they moved it.

The best response to this was from Ben Shapiro, who tweeted, “Gonna be a problem when Casey decides to remove their own internal hardware to confirm their gender.”

This is all so dorky, but so very funny!

