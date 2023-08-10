Dad Whose 8-Year-Old Got Kicked Out Of Olive Garden For Being Scared Of Trans Waiter Fires Back In Open Letter

A father is alleging that he and his eight-year-old daughter were kicked out of an Olive Garden in College Station, Texas, for asking for a different waiter after his daughter expressed concern at the presence of a transgender employee.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on July 18, 2023, was detailed in an open letter that the father, whose signed it as “Kevin,” sent to the restaurant chain and shared with Haley Kennington, an investigative reporter formerly with The Daily Wire. The father says he is a veteran, and calls the incident an example of “tyranny.” (RELATED: Young Girl Who Says She Was Forced To Share Locker Room With Biological Male Speak Out)

“My daughter told me she was scared because the waiter sounded like a man but looked like a woman,” the father wrote in the letter. “The waiter was a man wearing a woman’s hair style (curled/wavy), sparkling earrings, face makeup, bright blue eye makeup, and purple lipstick. I discreetly and respectfully asked for a different server. We were promptly kicked out of the restaurant by the manager. We stood up and left.”

“I took an oath that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I fought tyranny overseas on multiple combat tours. I looked tyranny in the eye and felt its wrath on my back. I know what tyranny is and have lived on the receiving end of it,” he continued. “And now. I have experienced tyranny at your restaurant, by your hand. You wanted me to celebrate sin or leave. It is crystal clear that you are promoting and advancing trans-tyranny.”

Mark Huffman, a family member of Kevin’s, believes he was mass reported and suspended from Twitter after speaking out. Mark also appeared on the Stew Peters Network to discuss the incident.

Do you guys remember the Olive Garden incident a few weeks ago with the 8 year old girl & the trans waiter? The father has now written a letter to Darden Restaurants regarding their July 18th experience. pic.twitter.com/YBGVOsZPB8 — Haley Kennington (@ladykennington) August 10, 2023

The advocacy group One Fair Wage sued Darden Restaurants for their tipping policy in 2021, alleging that their policy discriminates against non-white wait staff. Because Olive Garden’s employees make most of their wages on tips, managers have the ability to influence employee wages by assigning them to less lucrative shifts. The advocacy group also noted that non-white waiters tended to make 18 percent less in tips.

Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden and other popular American chains, did not respond to repeated requests for comment from the Daily Caller.