Video Shows ‘Mob Of Criminals’ Ransacking Luxury Store In Broad Daylight

Police are searching for around 30 suspects after wild video shows a mob-style looting robbery at a Topanga mall in Canoga Park, Los Angeles.

The incident took place Saturday at around 4:15 PM at the Nordstrom store inside the Westfield Topanga Mall, according to police.

Video shows a huge group of criminals destroying display cases, taking merchandise and sprinting out the door.

A security guard for the store was sprayed with either bear spray or Mace pepper spray, according to police. Between 20-30 suspects were a part of the heist, and then fled the scene in multiple vehicles including a Lexus, BMW and Honda, said police.

The group of criminals stole anywhere between $60,000-$100,000 worth of merchandise, according to investigators.

The Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations Division had this to say on the matter:

Today at around 4 p.m., a mob of criminals stole items from the Topanga Mall with an estimated loss of $60,000 to $100,000. Topanga Division officers were on the scene quickly and have several investigative leads. To criminals, it is just property taken. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) August 13, 2023

To those who live in the area and patronize the Topanga Mall it is a loss of feeling safe. The LAPD will exhaust all efforts to bring those responsible into custody and seek criminal prosecution. Watch ⬇️https://t.co/CTLou25c5G — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) August 13, 2023

