Man Burns To Death Apparently Shielding Friend’s Dog From Flames Of Maui Wildfires

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. At least 36 people have died after a fast-moving wildfire turned Lahaina to ashes, officials said August 9, 2023 as visitors asked to leave the island of Maui found themselves stranded at the airport. The fires began burning early August 8, scorching thousands of acres and putting homes, businesses and 35,000 lives at risk on Maui, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

William Thompson Contributor
A retiree allegedly burned to death while attempting to save his friend’s dog from the inferno of Maui’s wildfires.

Geoff Bogar, a former Maui fire captain and owner of the ill-fated dog, had an enduring 35-year friendship with 68-year-old Franklin Trejos, according to the New York Post.

The two men opted to remain in Lahaina, offering their assistance to fellow residents as the catastrophic wildfires erupted on Tuesday, per the Post.

Despite their valiant efforts to safeguard Bogar’s residence, the escalating flames forced the duo to retreat separately, the outlet said.

After fleeing to their own vehicles, Bogar’s car initially failed to start, leading him to break through his window in a desperate attempt to escape. The retired fire captain was eventually rescued by a nearby police patrol and promptly transported to a local hospital, per the Post.

Trejos, however, met a tragic fate as he was unable to break free from the blaze, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘They Fall Apart’: Maui Officials Reveal Grim Reality Of Body Recovery Effort)

Upon returning the following day, Bogar discovered the scorched remains of Trejos and his own 3-year-old golden retriever, Sam, in the back seat of Trejos’ car. An unwavering display of courage defined Trejos’ final moments, as he was allegedly discovered shielding the dog from the lethal fires, the outlet noted.

A burnt out car lies in the driveway of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

A burnt out car lies in the driveway of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

Hailing from Costa Rica, Trejos played a crucial role in Bogar’s life, providing assistance to his wife, Shannon Weber-Bogar, in managing her seizures, per the Post.

Bogar’s wife, Shannon, mourned the loss of “a really good man,” while others remembered Trejos as an “amazing person with a huge heart,” the outlet reported.

This disaster has now emerged as the most lethal US wildfire in over a century, claiming the lives of 96 individuals thus far, authorities confirmed.