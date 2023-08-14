Man Burns To Death Apparently Shielding Friend’s Dog From Flames Of Maui Wildfires

A retiree allegedly burned to death while attempting to save his friend’s dog from the inferno of Maui’s wildfires.

Geoff Bogar, a former Maui fire captain and owner of the ill-fated dog, had an enduring 35-year friendship with 68-year-old Franklin Trejos, according to the New York Post.

The two men opted to remain in Lahaina, offering their assistance to fellow residents as the catastrophic wildfires erupted on Tuesday, per the Post.

Despite their valiant efforts to safeguard Bogar’s residence, the escalating flames forced the duo to retreat separately, the outlet said.

After fleeing to their own vehicles, Bogar’s car initially failed to start, leading him to break through his window in a desperate attempt to escape. The retired fire captain was eventually rescued by a nearby police patrol and promptly transported to a local hospital, per the Post.

Trejos, however, met a tragic fate as he was unable to break free from the blaze, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘They Fall Apart’: Maui Officials Reveal Grim Reality Of Body Recovery Effort)

Upon returning the following day, Bogar discovered the scorched remains of Trejos and his own 3-year-old golden retriever, Sam, in the back seat of Trejos’ car. An unwavering display of courage defined Trejos’ final moments, as he was allegedly discovered shielding the dog from the lethal fires, the outlet noted.

Hailing from Costa Rica, Trejos played a crucial role in Bogar’s life, providing assistance to his wife, Shannon Weber-Bogar, in managing her seizures, per the Post.

Bogar’s wife, Shannon, mourned the loss of “a really good man,” while others remembered Trejos as an “amazing person with a huge heart,” the outlet reported.

This disaster has now emerged as the most lethal US wildfire in over a century, claiming the lives of 96 individuals thus far, authorities confirmed.