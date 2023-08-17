Dem Org Pours Millions Into Private Security For Election Officials, Policing Election ‘Disinformation’

An organization that aims to elect Democrats to election offices across the country is pouring $10 million into a new nonprofit to provide private security for polling locations and police election disinformation, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The Democratic Association of Secretaries of State (DASS) is launching Value the Vote ahead of the 2024 election, which has already raised $2.5 million, according to the NYT. The nonprofit will also seek to bolster voter registration in largely Democratic-voting demographics, and is ramping up efforts in five key battleground states — Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada and Wisconsin. (RELATED: Dem Donors Plow Millions Into Dark Money Group Aligned With Pro-Biden PAC: REPORT)

“We’ve seen our election officials come under threat while they’re just trying to do their jobs, and they’re doing a fantastic job,” Travis Brimm, executive director of DASS and now-president of Value the Vote, told the NYT. “They deserve the ability and the right to feel safe while they’re doing their job.”

A group that works to elect Democrats as the top election officials in states around the U.S. is planning a $10 million venture to pay for private security for election officials of both parties, register new voters and try to combat disinformation. https://t.co/eK66Wlmu3Y — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 17, 2023

Value the Vote will provide private security for polling locations, and election officials can also request additional funds that can be allocated toward those efforts, according to the NYT. The organization told the outlet its nonpartisan, and will make funding available to election officials of both major political parties.

Such security donations are subject to scrutiny after several state legislatures have banned the use of private money, or “ZuckBucks,” from being funneled into state and local elections, according to the NYT. Brimm told the outlet that the organization will be equipped with legal counsel to abide by those new laws.

“The 501(c)(4) could theoretically provide security services directly to state election officials or at voting or vote-counting sites without charging for them,” Brett Kappel, a campaign finance lawyer at Harmon Curran, told the NYT. “It will take a court to decide if that is prohibited donation of services or whether it falls within the exception for services provided without remuneration.”

The organization will also utilize digital advertisements to combat what it views as disinformation, and will focus its efforts on minorities in black and Latino communities, according to the NYT.

The DASS did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.