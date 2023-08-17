Eric Adams Wants Biden To Let Him House Migrants In Jail Where Jeffrey Epstein Died: REPORT

New York City is asking the Biden administration to let it house migrants in the jail where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died, the New York Daily News reported Thursday.

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams is seeking to house migrants in Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, which shuttered in 2021 after Epstein’s death in the facility, according to the Daily News. Adams has had to care for roughly 100,000 migrants during his tenure and has struggled to find shelter space for them. (RELATED: Mayorkas Averts Eyes, Hurriedly Flees Press Conference After Failing To Answer Questions On Border)

Epstein hung himself on July 23, 2019, less than three weeks into his stay at New York City’s Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), according to a recent Department of Justice (DOJ) report. Initial screenings of Epstein upon his entry at the facility on July 6, 2019, found that he wasn’t suicidal.

After Epstein’s death, the DOJ found that personnel failed to fix widespread technical difficulties in the prison’s camera recording system before Epstein was found dead in his jail cell. Epstein also routinely manipulated phycological staff about whether he was suicidal.

Daniel Perez, a top lawyer for Adams, recently sent a letter to Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul requesting that the federal government grant the city or state permission to house migrants in “closed correctional and transitional sites such as Metropolitan Correctional Center,” according to the Daily News.

New York City is already using the closed Lincoln Correctional Facility, according to the Daily News.

The Adams administration recently announced that it would house migrants on Roosevelt Island and the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center. It also previously floated the idea of housing migrants at the infamous Rikers Island jail.

Neither Adams’ office nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment.

