‘Can’t Believe We Survived’: Video Of Drive-By Shooting Shows Bullets Spraying Car Of Uber Driver Who Fled Iraq

An Uber driver was miraculously left unharmed after a shooting in Washington, D.C., over the weekend sprayed his vehicle with bullets, according to NBC.

The driver, Omar Al-Furaiji, reported that when the shooting took place, he was driving two passengers toward the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, according to NBC. Footage from his dashcam showed the moment Al-Furaiji and the passengers heard the sound of gunfire and immediately took cover from the bullets. Al-Furaiji then moved towards the passenger seat while the passengers quickly grabbed their belongings and ran. (RELATED: Teen Allegedly Shot By DC Officer Sitting Behind Him In Car)

Al-Furaiji was caught in the second round of gunfire where a bullet almost hit his head.

“I can’t believe we survived,” he said, according to CBS.

Uber sprayed with bullets in DC; driver who left Iraq says city feels like war zone https://t.co/zbu2Cthich pic.twitter.com/auIWSyu4Qg — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) August 16, 2023

“The bullets came in one here and one here. This should be my head. This should be my chest,” he explained, NBC reported.

Al-Furaiji, who is originally from Iraq, explained that he came to the U.S. because he was seeking a safer place to live. Now, he doesn’t feel safe anymore and is unsure if he wants to continue driving for Uber.

“To be honest, I’m scared to even go inside car,” Al-Furaiji added.

He reported minor injuries from being hit by shattered glass, which doctors later had to remove, NBC noted.

Local authorities are investigating the shooting.