Guy Gets Jumped And Stomped After Massive Brawl Breaks Out In A Target

Video is circulating online of a brawl breaking out Monday night in a Target store in Southern California, with the clip showing four men jumping and stomping another guy in front of shop-goers.

Recorded at a Target in Redlands, San Bernardino, the clip shows the men squaring up on another man, and then throwing punches until the individual fell to the ground. That’s when they started collectively kicking him over and over again.

A store employee was seen urging shoppers to distance themselves from the fight, and then when the video shot back over to the brawl, the man being jumped was seen swinging back at his aggressors before falling over.

The identities of all the men (attackers and victim) are currently unknown. Police reportedly were called to the store and found the victim still inside. However, he had no interest in talking with officers nor pressing charges, according to Newsweek.

Now I don’t want to speculate too much, but if I had to take a guess at what happened here, I’m going to say that it was gang-related. I make that assumption based off two things here:

1. Three out of the four men jumping the other guy were wearing red, and doing so in Southern California. You don’t just do that unless you’re affiliated with the Bloods. Again, this is just me guessing.

2. The guy who got jumped had no interest in talking to the police, which is big in gang culture … it’s street code to not talk to the cops.

I could be wrong, but I bet I’m not. (RELATED: Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, Rams’ Cam Akers Trade Blow For Blow In Joint Practice Brawl)

Regardless, all of this is an outright disgrace.