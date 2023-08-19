Orca Dies Ahead Of Move After More Than Half A Century In Captivity

Lolita, an orca whale that spent over 50 years in captivity, died Friday at the Miami Seaquarium, just as plans were underway for her imminent release.

The 57-year-old killer whale, alternatively referred to as Tokitae or Toki, had “started exhibiting serious signs of discomfort” over the last two days, according to a recent statement from the seaquarium on Twitter.

Over the last two days, Toki started exhibiting serious signs of discomfort, which her full Miami Seaquarium and Friends of Toki medical team began treating immediately and aggressively. Despite receiving the best possible medical care, she passed away Friday afternoon… pic.twitter.com/hx79OhGn2O — Miami Seaquarium (@MiamiSeaquarium) August 18, 2023

Despite receiving intensive treatment from medical teams, Lolita reportedly succumbed to a “renal condition,” per the release. (RELATED: ‘Utterly Heartbreaking’: Nearly 100 Whales Beached In Australia, Remaining Survivors Euthanized)

Having resided within a confined enclosure measuring 80 feet by 35 feet, Lolita retired from public performances last spring in response to revised guidelines issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Animal rights activists had been persistently working to secure the whale’s release for years, per the AP. In March, the nonprofit organization Friends of Toki teamed up with the park’s new owner, The Dolphin Company, to develop a plan for her potential relocation, the outlet noted.

Proposals to relocate the 5,000-pound orca required approval from federal and state regulators, a demanding process which could have extended over several months or even years, per the AP.

With the change in ownership, however, came a wave of enhancements to the Miami Seaquarium, including proper pool filtration and water temperature regulation, the outlet reported.

Backed by the financial support of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, Lolita, or Toki, was set to be returned “to her indigenous home” in a natural sea pen in the Pacific Northwest, the outlet noted. Mourning the loss of the beloved whale, Irsay expressed, “[h]er spirit and grace have touched so many. Rest in peace, dear Toki.”

“Those who have had the privilege to spend time with her will forever remember her beautiful spirit,” the Friends of Toki added.