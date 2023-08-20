Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Allegedly Stabbed Officer During Scuffle

A police officer reportedly shot and killed a man who allegedly stabbed another officer early Sunday morning at a residence in North Carolina, according to a police press release.

Officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) responding to a domestic violence call for service at about 8:00 a.m. heard shots fired inside the specified residence, according to a CMPD press release and a video statement by CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings. The officers reportedly forced their way into the residence. A struggle allegedly ensued as the officers tried to take the reportedly combative man in the residence into custody. The man reportedly managed to get ahold of a knife, with which he allegedly stabbed one of the officers in the neck. A backup officer, reportedly perceiving the man to be an imminent deadly threat, reportedly fired a round which struck the suspect, killing him. The injured officer and a female victim who reportedly sustained a gunshot wound were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (RELATED: Police Shoot Suspect Who Allegedly Stabbed Four Victims Unprovoked)

Update from Chief Jennings on Officer Involved Shooting in the Central Division pic.twitter.com/kBPpOrkTTX — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 20, 2023

The police reportedly recovered multiple firearms from within the apartment.

Chief Jennings described the incident as “an unfortunate situation” and added that “domestic violence calls for service are always some of the most dangerous an officer can encounter,” according to the video statement.

The CMPD did not name any of the parties involved in the incident.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the CMPD are investigating the incident. The backup officer was placed on paid administrative leave pending the result of a separate investigation by the CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau, per standard procedure, the statement noted.

“Our officers did their job today. They did what they had to do, but we never want to discount the fact that a life was taken today,” Jennings said, per the video statement.