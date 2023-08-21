Fake Videos From California’s Tropical Storm Go Viral Online

Fake videos of California’s Tropical Storm Hilary went viral online Sunday, and they’re too funny not to share.

What was expected to turn into a Category 4 hurricane, actually hit California as Tropical Storm Hilary on Friday, bringing a lot of damage to infrastructure — particularly roads — and flash flooding to many parts of the state. A small earthquake also struck Ojai, just outside of Los Angeles, on Sunday but did not cause any deaths or injuries, according to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

But that didn’t stop people from posting the stupidest, most obviously fake videos of the carnage throughout California. One dude, who could well be a bot, shared a video of the “War of the Worlds” set in Universal Studios.

BREAKING: A plane has just crash landed in Long Beach, CA as a result of hurricane Hilary and the 5.5 earthquake. Y’all stay safe out there! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/b0rDVEol89 — Erik Romero (@theerikromero) August 21, 2023

For those who haven’t seen the film, it features a massive airplane crash into a residential neighborhood. Set designers opted to build the entire thing instead of using CGI, and it was so well-done the studio has kept it in place as a tourist attraction.

In another video, some dude claimed the water levels rose so high in his garage that it flooded most of his Tesla. (RELATED: Chaotic Scenes As Tropical Storm Hilary Hits US)

Hurricane Hilary causing massive damage in California pic.twitter.com/e50HQYntRp — borovik.eth (@3orovik) August 21, 2023

Again, to almost anyone with common sense, the video is clearly fake. Aside from the fact the water doesn’t look real, it’s also crystal clear. And everyone knows that there is no such thing as clean water in California — in the ocean or in the pipes.

If you fell for either of these videos, then you should consider going back to school. Or at least get your head checked.