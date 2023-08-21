Vivek Ramaswamy Picks Up Major Iowa Endorsement

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy received a key endorsement in Iowa on Monday.

Treasurer Roby Smith is the first statewide elected official in Iowa, which will hold the first GOP caucus of the 2024 campaign, to endorse a presidential candidate. In his endorsement, Smith praised Ramaswamy’s plans to cut taxes, reduce spending and create jobs in the private sector.

Ramaswamy expressed his admiration and gratitude for the “bold” endorsement in a Monday morning statement.

“This is big. It took real guts for Iowa Treasurer @RobySmithIA to become the first & only statewide elected official in Iowa to endorse a Presidential candidate this cycle,” Ramaswamy tweeted. “Picking a first-time candidate wasn’t the conventional move to make, I applaud him for being bold. He understands the ESG threat & the importance of economic growth. We won’t let you down, Roby.”

Ramaswamy, who found success as a biotechnology entrepreneur and is making his first foray into politics, has steadily gained support in the polls since announcing his presidential bid in February. (RELATED: ‘Play Some Political Snakes And Ladders’: Ramaswamy Talks Campaign, America’s Future And Foreign Policy With Tucker)

The candidate racked up a number of viral moments while campaigning at the Iowa State Fair, including a clip of him rapping Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” and a deftly handled exchange with a “pansexual” woman who asked about LGBT issues. Ramaswamy told the woman he does not discriminate against anyone, but opposes the “tyranny of the minority.”

Iowa state lawmaker Scott Webster switched his endorsement from Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Ramaswamy in June.

Ramaswamy currently holds third place nationally in the 2024 Republican primary with seven percent, according to Real Clear Politics. Former President Donald Trump is the frontrunner with 55.8 percent, and DeSantis holds second place with 14.9 percent.

In Iowa, Ramaswamy is in fourth place with 5.2 percent, behind Trump (43.2 percent), DeSantis (17.2 percent) and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (10.2 percent).