GOP Congressman Derrick Van Orden Announces Tragic Life News

Wisconsin Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden announced Tuesday that his oldest daughter has died after a battle with cancer.

Van Orden released a statement with the news, saying his daughter, Sydney Marie, died peacefully and surrounded by her family.

“It is with the most profound sense of grief and joy that Sara Jane and I announce the passing of our oldest daughter, Sydney Marie (Van Orden) Martenis after a year of battling a very aggressive form of cancer. She died peacefully surrounded by her family. We are heartbroken that we cannot share her smile and laugh in person any longer but are so thankful that she is resting with our Lord and that we were able to spend these years with her and her family,” Van Orden said in a statement.

Statement from Rep. Van Orden: pic.twitter.com/drkaUTtDvr — Rep. Derrick Van Orden Press Office (@RepVanOrden) August 22, 2023

“Sydney is survived by grandma Virginia Whitelock, husband Chris, daughter Madelyn, sons, Charlie and Roman, father and mother Derrick and Sara Jane, Sister Abigail (Williams), brothers, Theodore and Daniel, and many uncles, aunts, and cousins. Thank you for all of the tender mercies you have shown to our family. May God bless you all,” he added.