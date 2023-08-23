‘Nonbinary Femme’ Performs Caricature Of Womanhood In New Ad For Company Named After Hardworking Housewife

Cleaning product brand Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day is partnering with a nonbinary influencer known as “Plant Kween” to promote its products on social media.

“Oh, darling, ain’t nothing like a little cleaning day with Mrs. Meyers,” the influencer, whose real name if Christopher, says in the ad as he cleans. “She’s filling that floral fierceness, hunny! So she’s using Mrs. Meyer’s compassion flower product line, and did you know that one dollar from each compassion flower product sold up to $200K annually will help to support community garden transformations.” (RELATED: Tired Of Bud Light? ‘Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right’ Beer Offers Alternative)

Christopher wears a floral dress, stiletto heels, and a head scarf in the video. He describes himself in his Instagram biography as a “Brooklyn-based Black queer non-binary kween.”

“Chic, community-driven and compassionate – that’s my kind of cleaning,” he says in the ad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHRISTOPHER 🌱 (@plantkween)

The Mrs. Meyer cleaning brand was named Thelma Meyer, a housewife and mother of nine children in rural Iowa. Her daughter, Monica Nassif, launched the brand in 2001.

Companies are beginning to face conservative backlash for their corporate activism. Target’s quarterly sales fell for the first time in six years, according to the earnings report for the second quarter of 2023, after the company faced criticism over a Pride Month collection that included LGBT merchandise marketed to kids.

Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer, a position the brand had enjoyed for two decades. Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company, sent a personalized can to transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney celebrating his “365 Days of Girlhood.” Mulvaney also posted several videos promoting the beer brand.