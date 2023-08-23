Here Are The Most Knockout Trump Moments From The 2016 Debates

Let’s be honest, we all wish former President Donald Trump was on that debate stage tonight to dish out zingers and call out politically correct garbage when he hears it. But since he’s ruled out the possibility, let’s take a look back at Trump’s knockout moments from the 2016 primary debates.

During the first round of primary debates, Trump was the only candidate with enough balls to refuse to give his endorsement to the eventual GOP nominee, throwing his hand up proudly when Fox News’ Bret Baier asked if there was any candidate not willing to sign the RNC pledge to support who ever won the primary and rule out running an independent campaign.

Trump’s bold move was met with a round of applause. Have a look:



Throughout the primary season, Trump wasn’t afraid to make his beliefs known, telling Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul he “shouldn’t even be on this stage” before calling out then-Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s failing poll numbers.



Trump, who has been known to dole out nicknames for his opponents, offered a surprise compliment to Jeb Bush after the former Florida governor repeatedly cut Trump off.

“Okay, more energy tonight, I like that,” Trump quipped in reference to his “Low Energy Jeb” nickname.

Trump had his fair share of spats with Jeb Bush, telling him that “Abraham Lincoln couldn’t have been elected” in 2008 after George W. Bush’s performance as president.

Trump also hit back against Jeb Bush when he accused Trump of using eminent domain to build a parking lot. Trump first told Bush to be “quiet” and “let me talk,” prompting a loud round of boos from the crowd.

That’s when Trump called out the booers.

“That’s all of his donors and special interests out there,” Trump said. “The reason they’re not loving me is because I don’t want their money, I’m gonna do the right thing for the American public. I don’t want their money and I don’t need their money.”

Trump didn’t limit his attacks to Jeb, however. He also sparred with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio over his voting record.

“I am not sitting in the US Senate with, by the way, the worst voting record,” Trump shot back at Rubio who infamously missed a Senate vote on defense spending because, he said, he was “running for president.”