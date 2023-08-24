Rapper Claims He Was Stabbed, Backs Out Of Highly Anticipated Boxing Match

Famous rapper Blueface claims to have been stabbed at the gym, and says the injuries he sustained will prevent him from participating in a highly anticipated boxing match scheduled for Oct. 14.

Newly surfaced video shows an attacker approaching Blueface as he trains at a gym in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley on Wednesday. The security footage shows Blueface’s trainer, David Kaminsky, attempting to get in between Blueface and his alleged attacker as the altercation unfolds, according to TMZ.

The two appear to have been in the middle of a verbal argument, although it’s not entirely clear what they were disputing. Blueface struck the man with a series of punches, and the video shows the male attacker reaching into his pocket and removing an item he had in his possession.

The attacker then charges at Blueface, and the two become entangled for a few moments before the video footage cuts out. The actual stabbing was not captured in the video that was posted online.

The suspect could be heard shouting “I’m gonna kill you” as he lunged toward the artist. (RELATED: Fans Slam Rapper’s Wife For Apparently Smoking Weed And Drinking While Pregnant)

“I won’t be able to fight Oct. 14 due to a injury won’t have enough time to heal don’t say I ducked none bro came with a dog an a knife at 10am” Blueface wrote in the caption of his post.

Police are seeking the suspect, who appears to have been travelling with a Rottweiler in a Tesla Model S vehicle, according to TMZ.

Paramedics reportedly attended the scene and provided medical care to Blueface. His injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening, per the outlet.

This story continues to unfold.