The Best European Players In The History Of NFL Lines

When people mention NFL, most of us think of the great players who came from the splendidly fruitful American soil. Just ask anyone who loves to watch the sport and be attentive to the NFL Lines and they will tell you that the best players are the American ones. But there were also European dudes who are now a part of the NFL history. Today, we are going to pay tribute to them.

Here are the best European players in the history of the NFL.

Morten Andersen, Kicker, Danish

Danish are pretty good at soccer at the moment, but there was a time when they had wonderful talents in the American football. During 25 years in this sport, the Dane made dozens of all-time NFL records – including leading scorer, most career field goals, most games played, and most consecutive games scoring.

With 2,544 points to his name from the 382 games he played, he has a strong claim to greatest all-time NFL import.

This wonderful athlete started his sporting career in his native Denmark as a student gymnast, long jumper, and nearly made the Danish junior soccer team. After visiting the US at 17 while at school, he started playing high school football and never looked back.

At the end of his career, he was able to look back at five NFL teams, seven Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro selections, and was in the 1980s and 1990s All-Decade Teams.

Not too shabby, right?

Ernie Stautner, Defensive Tackle, German

Ernie is one of the old dudes of the sport. He was born in Germany in 1925 and after that, he and his family immigrated to New York. That happened just three years after his birth.

He was one of the smallest players on the field, but he was also the embodiment of true spirit and toughness. He even, reportedly, played one game with a broken thumb. That is pretty tough, wouldn’t you agree?

The two-time Super Bowl champion had his shirt number, 70, retired by the Steelers in honor of his success, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1969. As if all that wasn’t enough, he even went on to have a stellar coaching career in Europe, leading the Frankfurt Galaxy to World Bowl glory in 1995.

Sebastian Janikowski, Kicker, Polish

Another Polish talent and yet another kicker who was originally a junior soccer player. Janikowski had a splendid career and has gone on to claim several kicking records. He played this sport for 16 years on the professional level and he definitely left a rich legacy.

Going back in time, in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft, Janikowski was selected by the Oakland Raiders. He is also known as The Polish Cannon and has stayed the course with them, kicking his way to 385 field goals.

Not many players, especially Europeans, could do this.

He even picked up the joint record for the longest field goal at 63 yards. Sadly, he also had his share of issues with the law. He was charged with an assault but was later acquitted.

Fortunately, this did not put a stain on his impeccable football career.