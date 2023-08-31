Nikki Haley Calls Senate ‘The Most Privileged Nursing Home’ After McConnell’s Mid-Speech Freeze

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the United States Senate has become a “privileged nursing home” Thursday following a health scare involving Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, froze up during a Wednesday press conference in Covington, Kentucky when asked if he was running for re-election in 2026. McConnell had a similar incident in July, during a weekly press conference in the Capitol. (RELATED: Physical And Cognitive Decline’: Laura Ingraham Says Mitch McConnell Is ‘No Longer Capable Of Working Full Time’)

WATCH:



“No one should feel good about seeing that any more than we should feel good about seeing Dianne Feinstein, any more than we should feel good about a lot of what’s happening or seeing Joe Biden’s decline,” Haley told “The Story” guest host Gillian Turner. “What I will say is, right now the Senate is the most privileged nursing home in the country. I mean, Mitch McConnell has done some great things and he deserves credit. But you have to know when to leave.”

Feinstein, who was absent earlier this year after being hospitalized with shingles in March, announced her retirement in February. Her health issues and absence have prompted multiple calls for her to resign, including from Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Feinstein is not the only member of the Senate who has missed time this year. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was hospitalized for depression and McConnell missed time after falling at an event and suffering a concussion and a rib injury.

“I think that we do need mental competency tests for anyone over the age of 75,” Haley said. “I wouldn’t care if they did them over the age of 50, but these people are making decisions on our national security. They’re making decisions on our economy, on the border. We need to know they’re at the top of their game. You can’t say that right now looking at Congress.”

