‘Completing The Cartel Pipeline’: Fox Panel Blasts Dems’ Immigration Policy Causing ‘Crisis On Top Of Crisis’

Members of a Fox News panel blasted the Biden administration over the situation on the border, saying it caused “crisis on top of crisis.”

Over 1.93 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection, following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021. Another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022, Fox News reported. (RELATED: ‘Not The Case’: DCNF Reporter Debunks Biden Admin’s Claim That It’s Securing The Border)

“This administration is filled with inveterate liars. I had the privilege working with our other guest, Chad Wolf during his leadership as Secretary of Homeland Security under President Trump in achieving the most secure border in history,” Stephen Miller, a former Trump White House adviser, told “Ingraham Angle” guest host Kayleigh McEnany, a former White House press secretary. “Under President Trump’s watch in 2020, we had months where the unaccompanied minors crossing the border were in the hundreds, not the thousands, not the tens of thousands, the hundreds, those hundreds were then promptly returned to their home countries, disrupting and dismantling these evil child trafficking networks.”

WATCH:



“They are continuing and completing the cartel pipeline, taking illegal immigrants smuggled by the criminal organizations onto the destination of their choice,” Miller added.

Miller noted a recent automobile accident that resulted in the death of an 11-year-old boy when an illegal immigrant allegedly hit a school bus in Ohio.

“I would argue a future D.A. can charge the individuals leading this policy, including President Biden, with a number of crimes,” Miller added.

McEnany then asked Chad Wolf, a former acting Secretary of Homeland Security, about claims White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made that the Biden administration “has done more” to ensure border security and address immigration.

“This administration is not being honest with the American people, its strategy here is simply to allow individuals into the country and not enforce border security. Look at any measure of metric, that is what we are seeing today. To Stephen’s point, it’s a good point here, when you have an historic number of family units or families coming across that border, you have to ask the reason why and the why is very simple,” Wolf said. “The Biden administration has eliminated family detention, the ability to hold families, it eliminated the remain in Mexico program, it eliminated rapid DNA testing so border patrol officers could actually tell if a family was fraudulent coming across that border. All these things start to add up and it allows historic number of families coming into this country, which causes another crisis on top of a crisis that we have today.”

