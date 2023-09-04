Dodgers Star Reportedly Arrested, Charged With Domestic Violence

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias was arrested Sunday night and charged with felony domestic violence, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported.

The 27-year-old lefty hurler was released Monday morning on $50,000 bond, per Passan.

Urias was reportedly arrested near BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami soccer team was playing a game, the Associated Press reported. Urias was one name on a long list of stars in attendance, including his Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw.

Urias was previously arrested in 2019 for domestic battery, but the charges were ultimately dropped after he agreed to a year-long counseling program, the AP reported. He was suspended 20 games by Major League Baseball for the incident.

The Dodgers addressed the incident on Twitter, saying, “We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.”

The Dodgers will be travelling, without Urias, to Miami to play the Marlins. He was scheduled to pitch Thursday.

Major League Baseball is also reportedly aware of the arrest and will be launching their own investigation, The LA Times reported.