Democrat Strategists Say Biden Doesn’t Need To Worry About Fixing The Border

President Joe Biden doesn’t need to worry about addressing the border crisis, multiple Democratic strategists told the Daily Caller.

Across the country, Democrat-run cities such as New York City and Chicago lack the resources to shelter and care for an influx of migrants, causing leaders to criticize Biden for a lack of help. Democratic strategists told the Caller they believe Biden will survive the backlash because immigration is not a main issue for voters. (RELATED: Biden ‘Exploded In Anger’ When ICE Tried Actually Implementing His Campaign Promises, Book Says)

“I think he can survive it because right now, although immigration is important to voters — Democrat or Republican — in border states or some of these states that aren’t border states, like New York, Massachusetts, it’s not for the masses of voters, a majority of voters, the number one issue,” liberal pundit and strategist Leslie Marshall told the Daily Caller. “It is a top issue but it is not number one. Our country is so divided, so there’s just a lot of people on the left and on the right that are going to hold their nose and vote for whoever the Democrat [nominee is] for those on the left, or the Republican for those on the right.”

In Chicago, 2,000 migrants are sleeping on the floors of police stations and airports while public meetings are held debating whether to turn buildings into shelters, according to Axios. Chicago Public Schools, alongside Chicago Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson, unveiled a high school in July that would be used as a welcome center for migrants and their families to receive resources and assistance.

Overwhelmed by an influx of migrants, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration began looking at potential shelter options, such as children’s soccer fields, for up to 2,000 migrants in August, the New York Post reported. As K-12 classes begin in New York City, the city’s school system has more than 19,000 migrant children attending classes, according to ABC News.

“If Trump is a Republican nominee, the answer is no,” Brad Bannon, a Democratic strategist, told the Daily Caller when asked whether the migrant crisis would hurt Biden. “The reality is Trump is a visibly flawed candidate, and my guess is he’d be more flawed if he makes it to November of next year without going to prison. So it’s not a crisis. You know, nothing’s really a crisis if Biden’s running against Trump. Now, I think it’d be more of a problem if one of the other Republican candidates somehow wins the nomination, and I’m open to the idea of that. It makes a big difference if he’s running against Trump or not.”

“There’s nothing that’s going to happen that’s going to lose Biden electoral votes in New York, Illinois and Massachusetts,” Bannon continued. “I think in between now and then we’ll see the Biden administration move to help the states that have been impacted. One thing to also remember is, immigration isn’t a top-tier issue for anybody. If you look at the national polls when they ask about issue priorities, immigration is down in the middle of the pack. It’s all relative.”

While the migrant crisis could impact Biden in states battleground states like Arizona and Nevada, if the economy — the number-one issue for voters — were to improve, immigration would be less of a deciding factor, Bannon told the Daily Caller.

Democratic leaders in both cities told the Caller that they feel ignored by the president. Democrat Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez said he has written to the president about the influx of migrants but has not received a response. The White House has not extended any help to New York City either, the chief of staff for Democratic city Councilman Robert Holden told the Caller.

Amid the backlash, the Biden administration is considering enacting a measure that would require migrant families who are seeking asylum to stay in Texas. The pending measure comes after Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bussed thousands of migrants to Democrat-run cities such as New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C., to protest the Biden administration’s border policies.

The administration has extended some help to state leaders, including Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who met with top Biden officials in August to discuss the crisis.

The migrant crisis may cause political damage within the Democratic party, Marshall told the Caller, though she said she believes the issue is not one that the administration can solve through a simple executive order. Marshall also suggested that the border crisis could become a problem for Biden if Republicans successfully link immigration to homelessness and crime.

“Here in California, our governor says it’s a huge problem,” Marshall told the Caller. “He admits it’s a terrible problem and it’s not a problem I think any one political leader — I don’t care if you’re Democrat or Republican — can fix with the wave of a wand or snap of the finger. The perception certainly could hurt the president. But like I said to begin with, I don’t think it’s going to be a make or break thing for Joe Biden.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the Caller’s request for comment.