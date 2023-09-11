MSNBC’s Mehdi Hassan Wants You To Know That America Is The Real Villain Of 9/11

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan tried to diminish the magnitude of the September 11 terrorist attacks by needlessly equating the overthrow of the government in Chile in 1973 through the help of U.S. officials.

“Did you know that today is the 50th anniversary of another 9/11? Chile’s 9/11? That we, America, in the form of Nixon and especially Kissinger, helped cause?” Hasan tweeted alongside a video in which he said “that Henry Kissinger is still being celebrated, despite Chile’s 9/11, despite his well-documented role in undermining democracy in that country, is one of the great injustices & outrages of our time.”

“Monday marks 22 years since 9/11, but prior to our 9/11 in the United States, September 11th, 2001, there was another 9/11,” Hasan said in his segment, talking about how Gen. Augusto Pinochet led a military coup against President Salvador Allende. Declassified documents show that then-President Richard Nixon, Henry Kissinger and other officials knew of the coup and the plans to overthrow Allende and that the CIA even had a role in the 1970 kidnapping of a general who refused to stop the inauguration of Allende. (RELATED: You’ll Get Chills Watching Bush At Ground Zero, Yankee Stadium During 9/11 Aftermath)

Let this be a message to Hasan: there is no other 9/11. Any sort of comparison is grossly inappropriate and shows why Hasan is a low-rated host that no one even cares to watch.

The reason people say “Never Forget” is because people like Hasan do forget the significance of 9/11.

We will never forget.