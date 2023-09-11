Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Hilariously Awarded Moderna’s ‘Shot Of The Day’ After Winning US Open Championship

Life just gets better and better for Novak Djokovic.

ESPN has the rights for the entire US Open tennis tournament, which includes the championship match. And one of their biggest sponsors is Moderna. So what happens when you add Novak Djokovic into the mix as the winner?

You get straight up ironic hilarity, and that’s exactly what happened Sunday.

If you’re not aware, Djokovic refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and is one of the most famous people on the planet to openly do so. That’s where the irony comes in.

For Moderna, they’re one of the biggest companies in terms of COVID-19 vaccine production, with the brand running commercials throughout the US Open in an attempt to pull people in to get another booster shot.

Well, you can pretty much say Djokovic pooh-poohed all over that.

Due to the Moderna sponsorship, ESPN is contractually obliged to air a segment sponsored by the vaccine giant called the “Shot of the Day,” which is incredibly hilarious in itself. But to make it even more comical, ESPN was forced to award unvaccinated Novak Djokovic the honor following his championship victory.

And it was outright glorious:

The Moderna Shot of the Day: Novak Djokovic, who refused to get the worthless covid shot, winning the championship. This just aired on @espn. Incredible: pic.twitter.com/M99LS40Yrd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 11, 2023

Man, this is so great.

Not only can we rub Moderna’s face in a bunch of pee, but we can also do the same with Disney’s ESPN, and then also swim in the glory with Novak Djokovic — an unvaccinated chap that we all adore. And by the way, I bet that man feels so vindicated after everything that’s happened, now winning the US Open (again, this is his fourth time) and Moderna’s “Shot of the Day” simultaneously. It’s just so great. (RELATED: Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Undergoes Anesthesia For 11 Hours To Get Gargantuan Tattoo)

Novak Djokovic. What a king, man.